Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $117,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

