Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading Up 0.4%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 27,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 64,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.