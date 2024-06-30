Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading Up 0.4%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 27,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 64,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,723,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,831,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the first quarter valued at $443,000.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

