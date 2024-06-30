Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $4.07. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 116,748 shares trading hands.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
