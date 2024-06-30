Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $4.07. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 116,748 shares trading hands.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

