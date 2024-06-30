Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $251.95 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $251.95 million and $1.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,603,556 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,223,556 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

