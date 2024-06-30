Berenberg Bank Increases Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 280

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s previous close.

Moonpig Group Price Performance

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.42) on Friday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.91 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

