Berenberg Bank Increases Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 280

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the company’s previous close.
Moonpig Group Price Performance
Shares of MOON opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.42) on Friday. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.91 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.
About Moonpig Group
