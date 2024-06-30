Berenberg Bank Raises Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target to GBX 92

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.17) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CURY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.80 ($1.13).

Currys Price Performance

About Currys

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £813.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.30 ($1.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.04.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

