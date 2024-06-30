BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.26. Approximately 373,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 758,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.38.
BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.75.
