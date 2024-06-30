BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Up 120.0% in June

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BANFP stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.