Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $231.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $287.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

