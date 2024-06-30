Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.
About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF
