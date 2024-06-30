BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:MEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
MEAR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
