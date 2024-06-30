BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $43.71 Average PT from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BWA stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

