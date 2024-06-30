British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Shares Up 1.8%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71). 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

