Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) PT at $82.50

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of AIR opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. AAR has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,031. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AAR by 283.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AAR by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

