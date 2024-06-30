Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price at $7.67

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $416.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 110,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 91.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 71.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 689.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 143,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.