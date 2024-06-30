Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$29.32

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.54.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

