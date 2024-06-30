Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $48.53

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.