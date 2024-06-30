Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $49.25

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of BCE

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

