Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $126.00

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

