Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $182.41

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.41.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,359,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,399,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.