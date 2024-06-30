Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $95.61

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.61.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE IFF opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.