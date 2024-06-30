Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Price Target at $189.67

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.67.
NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.79. Nucor has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.