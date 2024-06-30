Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $89.00

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

