Brokerages Set OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Target Price at $14.75

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

