Brokerages Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target at $46.43

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.
A number of research firms have commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). On average, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Outlook Therapeutics makes up 3.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 2.40% of Outlook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
