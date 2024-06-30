Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $54.33

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

