Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $21.88

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

