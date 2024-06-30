Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $15.60

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TTEC by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

