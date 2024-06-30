Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $15.60

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
