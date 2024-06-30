Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) vs. NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and NioCorp Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.10) -1.17 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($0.37) -4.68

Analyst Recommendations

NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bunker Hill Mining and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 391.33%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -32.42% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -103.75%

Volatility and Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats NioCorp Developments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

