Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,380 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,380 ($42.88) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.59) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,095 ($39.26).

Bunzl Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,010 ($38.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,680 ($34.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,306 ($41.94). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,033.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,094.87. The stock has a market cap of £10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.84), for a total transaction of £742,351.28 ($941,711.63). Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

