Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $21.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $183.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

