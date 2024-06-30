Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $207,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

