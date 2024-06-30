Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $238,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $313.55 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

