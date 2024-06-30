Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 352 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

