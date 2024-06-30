Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 30th

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

