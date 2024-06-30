California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $53.22 on Thursday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

