Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$184.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$184.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at C$161.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$169.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$171.07. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

