Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €33.10 ($35.59) and last traded at €32.94 ($35.42). 75,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.76 ($34.15).

Cancom Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.78 and its 200-day moving average is €29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

