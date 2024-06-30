Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 4,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

