CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,408,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,595,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.8 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.83 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

