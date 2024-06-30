CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,408,500 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,595,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.8 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $1.83 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
