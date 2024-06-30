CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 553,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
ACNDF opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$0.88.
About CapitaLand India Trust
