Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 411,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 513% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.