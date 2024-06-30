Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 255.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CLST opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.13. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.06) million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.35%.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

