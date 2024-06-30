cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
cbdMD Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $0.59 on Friday. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 193.04%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than cbdMD
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.