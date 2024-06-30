cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

cbdMD Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $0.59 on Friday. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 193.04%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD

cbdMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Free Report ) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

