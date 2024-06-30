CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in CDW were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CDW alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 348,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 459.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $223.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.76. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $176.89 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.