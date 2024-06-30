Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.83. 1,725,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,171% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Cerence Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cerence
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.