CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.94.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.47 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. Insiders have sold a total of 98,388 shares of company stock valued at $573,621 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

