CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Up to $30.25

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.25, but opened at $31.66. CG Oncology shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 16,700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

