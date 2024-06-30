Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.00 price objective by TD Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.24. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$9.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.99.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

