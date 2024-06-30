Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $7.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chegg by 349.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 105,511 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Chegg by 356.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 224,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175,129 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

